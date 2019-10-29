Integr Hitech Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 3.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Hitech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2019 up 3.92% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 down 331.08% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018.
Integr Hitech shares closed at 4.57 on May 16, 2016 (BSE)
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 09:04 am