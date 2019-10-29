Integr Hitech Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 3.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2019 up 3.92% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 down 331.08% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018.

Integr Hitech shares closed at 4.57 on May 16, 2016 (BSE)