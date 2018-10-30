Integr Hitech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 43.74% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2018 down 43.74% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 73.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.

Integr Hitech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2017.

Integr Hitech shares closed at 4.57 on May 16, 2016 (BSE)