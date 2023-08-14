English
    Integr Hitech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 883.33% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Hitech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 883.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 36.53% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    Integr Hitech shares closed at 4.57 on May 16, 2016 (BSE)

    Integrated Hitech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.020.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.020.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.070.02
    Depreciation--0.03--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.060.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.13-0.03
    Other Income0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.13-0.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.13-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.13-0.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.13-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.13-0.02
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.48-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.48--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.48-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.48--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:33 am

