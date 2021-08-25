Integr Hitech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 72.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 72.86% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 308.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Integr Hitech shares closed at 4.57 on May 16, 2016 (BSE)