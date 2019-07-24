Integr Hitech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 22.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 22.41% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 246.73% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.

Integr Hitech shares closed at 4.57 on May 16, 2016 (BSE)