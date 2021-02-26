Integr Hitech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 18.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 18.36% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 75.59% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Integr Hitech shares closed at 4.57 on May 16, 2016 (BSE)