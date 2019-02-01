Integr Hitech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 22.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 22.4% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Integr Hitech shares closed at 4.57 on May 16, 2016 (BSE)