Integr Hitech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 4.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 4.68% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 1252.63% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Integr Hitech shares closed at 4.57 on May 16, 2016 (BSE)