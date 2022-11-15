English
    Integr Hitech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 4.68% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Integrated Hitech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 4.68% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 1252.63% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    Integrated Hitech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.000.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.000.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.010.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.03-0.02
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.020.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.020.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.020.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.020.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.020.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.03-0.020.00
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.020.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.020.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 15, 2022