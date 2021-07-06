Integr Hitech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 32.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2021 down 32.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 up 75.83% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

Integr Hitech shares closed at 4.57 on May 16, 2016 (BSE)