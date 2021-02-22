Integr Hitech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Dec'20 Mar'20 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 0.03 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.04 0.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 0.03 0.02 Depreciation -- 0.04 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 0.02 0.03 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -0.06 Other Income 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.05 Interest -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.05 Exceptional Items -- -0.12 P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.16 Tax -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.16 Minority Interest -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.01 -0.16 Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 -0.16 Diluted EPS -- -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 -0.16 Diluted EPS -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited