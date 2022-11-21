Intec Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 41.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in September 2022 down 41.59% from Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2022 down 245.25% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2022 down 475.76% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.
Intec Capital shares closed at 28.15 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.26% returns over the last 6 months and 75.39% over the last 12 months.
|
|Intec Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.45
|1.09
|2.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.45
|1.09
|2.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.21
|1.25
|1.26
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.82
|-0.17
|0.02
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.32
|1.44
|1.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.01
|-1.55
|-0.46
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.01
|-1.54
|-0.46
|Interest
|0.03
|0.07
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.04
|-1.61
|-0.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.04
|-1.61
|-0.53
|Tax
|-0.10
|-0.06
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.94
|-1.55
|-0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.94
|-1.55
|-0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|18.37
|18.37
|18.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|-0.84
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|-0.84
|-0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|-0.84
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|-0.84
|-0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited