Intec Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 41.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in September 2022 down 41.59% from Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2022 down 245.25% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2022 down 475.76% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

Intec Capital shares closed at 28.15 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.26% returns over the last 6 months and 75.39% over the last 12 months.

Intec Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.45 1.09 2.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.45 1.09 2.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.21 1.25 1.26
Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.82 -0.17 0.02
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.32 1.44 1.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.01 -1.55 -0.46
Other Income 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.01 -1.54 -0.46
Interest 0.03 0.07 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.04 -1.61 -0.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.04 -1.61 -0.53
Tax -0.10 -0.06 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.94 -1.55 -0.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.94 -1.55 -0.56
Equity Share Capital 18.37 18.37 18.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 -0.84 -0.31
Diluted EPS -1.06 -0.84 -0.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 -0.84 -0.31
Diluted EPS -1.06 -0.84 -0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

