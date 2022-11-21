Intec Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 41.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in September 2022 down 41.59% from Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2022 down 245.25% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2022 down 475.76% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

Intec Capital shares closed at 28.15 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.26% returns over the last 6 months and 75.39% over the last 12 months.