English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Intec Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 41.59% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in September 2022 down 41.59% from Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2022 down 245.25% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2022 down 475.76% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

    Intec Capital shares closed at 28.15 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.26% returns over the last 6 months and 75.39% over the last 12 months.

    Intec Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.451.092.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.451.092.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.211.251.26
    Depreciation0.110.110.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.82-0.170.02
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.321.441.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.01-1.55-0.46
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.01-1.54-0.46
    Interest0.030.070.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.04-1.61-0.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.04-1.61-0.53
    Tax-0.10-0.060.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.94-1.55-0.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.94-1.55-0.56
    Equity Share Capital18.3718.3718.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.06-0.84-0.31
    Diluted EPS-1.06-0.84-0.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.06-0.84-0.31
    Diluted EPS-1.06-0.84-0.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Intec Capital #Results
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm