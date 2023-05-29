Intec Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, up 49.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore in March 2023 up 49.63% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.22 crore in March 2023 down 469.74% from Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.98 crore in March 2023 down 1455.84% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.
|Intec Capital shares closed at 20.56 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.21% returns over the last 6 months and -6.33% over the last 12 months.
|Intec Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.47
|1.23
|2.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.47
|1.23
|2.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.39
|1.33
|1.34
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.10
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|15.36
|0.39
|0.92
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.32
|1.61
|1.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.69
|-2.21
|-0.88
|Other Income
|1.60
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.09
|-2.21
|-0.82
|Interest
|0.02
|0.03
|-0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.11
|-2.24
|-0.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|6.63
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.11
|-2.24
|5.84
|Tax
|9.11
|-0.31
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.22
|-1.93
|5.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.22
|-1.93
|5.74
|Equity Share Capital
|18.37
|18.37
|18.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.55
|-1.05
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|-11.55
|-1.05
|3.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.55
|-1.05
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|-11.55
|-1.05
|3.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited