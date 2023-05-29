Intec Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, up 49.63% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.47 1.23 2.99 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.47 1.23 2.99 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.39 1.33 1.34 Depreciation 0.11 0.10 0.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 15.36 0.39 0.92 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.32 1.61 1.57 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.69 -2.21 -0.88 Other Income 1.60 0.00 0.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.09 -2.21 -0.82 Interest 0.02 0.03 -0.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.11 -2.24 -0.79 Exceptional Items -- -- 6.63 P/L Before Tax -12.11 -2.24 5.84 Tax 9.11 -0.31 0.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.22 -1.93 5.74 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.22 -1.93 5.74 Equity Share Capital 18.37 18.37 18.37 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -11.55 -1.05 3.13 Diluted EPS -11.55 -1.05 3.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -11.55 -1.05 3.13 Diluted EPS -11.55 -1.05 3.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited