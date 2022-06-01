Intec Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore, up 348.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore in March 2022 up 348.55% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2022 down 80.38% from Rs. 29.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 down 102.59% from Rs. 29.69 crore in March 2021.

Intec Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.00 in March 2021.

Intec Capital shares closed at 20.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.62% returns over the last 6 months and 56.55% over the last 12 months.