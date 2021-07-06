MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Intec Capital Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, down 1178.83% Y-o-Y

July 06, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in March 2021 down 1178.83% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.24 crore in March 2021 up 499.46% from Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.69 crore in March 2021 up 272.92% from Rs. 17.17 crore in March 2020.

Intec Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 10.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.99 in March 2020.

Close

Intec Capital shares closed at 19.30 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 103.16% returns over the last 6 months and 98.15% over the last 12 months.

Intec Capital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations-1.202.390.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations-1.202.390.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.040.981.19
Depreciation0.120.160.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-33.6910.5715.37
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.011.251.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.33-10.57-18.26
Other Income0.250.000.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.57-10.56-17.33
Interest0.040.04-3.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.53-10.61-13.94
Exceptional Items8.65----
P/L Before Tax38.17-10.61-13.94
Tax8.93-2.27-6.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.24-8.34-7.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.24-8.34-7.32
Equity Share Capital18.3718.3718.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.00-4.54-3.99
Diluted EPS15.92-4.54-3.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.00-4.54-3.99
Diluted EPS15.92-4.54-3.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Intec Capital #Results
first published: Jul 6, 2021 07:22 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.