Intec Capital Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, down 1178.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in March 2021 down 1178.83% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.24 crore in March 2021 up 499.46% from Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.69 crore in March 2021 up 272.92% from Rs. 17.17 crore in March 2020.

Intec Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 10.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.99 in March 2020.

Intec Capital shares closed at 18.80 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 97.89% returns over the last 6 months and 93.02% over the last 12 months.