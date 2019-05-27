Intec Capital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore, down 45.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore in March 2019 down 45.24% from Rs. 9.81 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.66 crore in March 2019 down 101.18% from Rs. 22.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 55.46 crore in March 2019 down 245.33% from Rs. 16.06 crore in March 2018.

Intec Capital shares closed at 33.30 on April 23, 2019 (BSE)