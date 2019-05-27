Intec Capital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore, down 45.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore in March 2019 down 45.24% from Rs. 9.81 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.66 crore in March 2019 down 101.18% from Rs. 22.20 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 55.46 crore in March 2019 down 245.33% from Rs. 16.06 crore in March 2018.
Intec Capital shares closed at 33.30 on April 23, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Intec Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.37
|4.75
|9.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.37
|4.75
|9.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.67
|1.75
|1.74
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|59.68
|6.52
|25.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-56.08
|-3.62
|-17.77
|Other Income
|0.51
|2.43
|1.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-55.56
|-1.18
|-16.18
|Interest
|4.28
|4.14
|6.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-59.84
|-5.32
|-22.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-59.84
|-5.32
|-22.91
|Tax
|-15.18
|-1.14
|-0.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-44.66
|-4.19
|-22.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-44.66
|-4.19
|-22.20
|Equity Share Capital
|18.37
|18.37
|18.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.32
|-2.28
|-12.09
|Diluted EPS
|-24.32
|-2.28
|-12.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.32
|-2.28
|-12.09
|Diluted EPS
|-24.32
|-2.28
|-12.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited