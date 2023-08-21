Intec Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, down 5.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in June 2023 down 5.29% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.26 crore in June 2023 down 240.11% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2023 down 354.55% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2022.

Intec Capital shares closed at 16.50 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.23% returns over the last 6 months and -9.34% over the last 12 months.