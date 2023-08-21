English
    Intec Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, down 5.29% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in June 2023 down 5.29% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.26 crore in June 2023 down 240.11% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2023 down 354.55% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2022.

    Intec Capital shares closed at 16.50 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.23% returns over the last 6 months and -9.34% over the last 12 months.

    Intec Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.034.471.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.034.471.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.071.391.25
    Depreciation0.100.110.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies5.3915.36-0.17
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.101.321.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.62-13.69-1.55
    Other Income0.011.600.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.60-12.09-1.54
    Interest0.030.020.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.63-12.11-1.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.63-12.11-1.61
    Tax-1.379.11-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.26-21.22-1.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.26-21.22-1.55
    Equity Share Capital18.3718.3718.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.87-11.55-0.84
    Diluted EPS-2.87-11.55-0.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.87-11.55-0.84
    Diluted EPS-2.87-11.55-0.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 21, 2023 09:44 am

