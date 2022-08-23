 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Intec Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 52.47% Y-o-Y

Aug 23, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in June 2022 down 52.47% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022 up 13.48% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2022 up 12.8% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2021.

Intec Capital shares closed at 17.55 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.10% returns over the last 6 months and 7.67% over the last 12 months.

Intec Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.09 2.99 2.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.09 2.99 2.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.25 1.34 1.01
Depreciation 0.11 0.05 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.17 0.92 1.34
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.44 1.57 1.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.55 -0.88 -1.77
Other Income 0.00 0.06 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.54 -0.82 -1.77
Interest 0.07 -0.04 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.61 -0.79 -1.85
Exceptional Items -- 6.63 --
P/L Before Tax -1.61 5.84 -1.85
Tax -0.06 0.10 -0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.55 5.74 -1.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.55 5.74 -1.79
Equity Share Capital 18.37 18.37 18.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.84 3.13 -0.97
Diluted EPS -0.84 3.13 -0.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.84 3.13 -0.97
Diluted EPS -0.84 3.13 -0.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
