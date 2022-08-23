Intec Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 52.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in June 2022 down 52.47% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022 up 13.48% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2022 up 12.8% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2021.

Intec Capital shares closed at 17.55 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.10% returns over the last 6 months and 7.67% over the last 12 months.