Intec Capital Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, down 36.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in June 2021 down 36.32% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2021 down 10321.14% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2021 down 208.61% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2020.

Intec Capital shares closed at 16.75 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 6.28% returns over the last 6 months and -9.46% over the last 12 months.