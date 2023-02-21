 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Intec Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, down 60.53% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 60.53% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 down 1052.74% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2022 down 590.7% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Intec Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.23 1.45 3.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.23 1.45 3.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.33 1.21 1.36
Depreciation 0.10 0.11 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.39 0.82 -0.30
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.61 1.32 1.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.21 -2.01 0.30
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.21 -2.01 0.30
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.24 -2.04 0.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.24 -2.04 0.28
Tax -0.31 -0.10 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.93 -1.94 0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.93 -1.94 0.20
Equity Share Capital 18.37 18.37 18.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.05 -1.06 0.11
Diluted EPS -1.05 -1.06 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.05 -1.06 0.11
Diluted EPS -1.05 -1.06 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited