Intec Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, down 60.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 60.53% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 down 1052.74% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2022 down 590.7% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Intec Capital shares closed at 18.45 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.37% returns over the last 6 months and -33.75% over the last 12 months.