    Intec Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, down 60.53% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 60.53% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 down 1052.74% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2022 down 590.7% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

    Intec Capital shares closed at 18.45 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.37% returns over the last 6 months and -33.75% over the last 12 months.

    Intec Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.231.453.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.231.453.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.331.211.36
    Depreciation0.100.110.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.390.82-0.30
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.611.321.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.21-2.010.30
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.21-2.010.30
    Interest0.030.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.24-2.040.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.24-2.040.28
    Tax-0.31-0.100.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.93-1.940.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.93-1.940.20
    Equity Share Capital18.3718.3718.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.05-1.060.11
    Diluted EPS-1.05-1.060.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.05-1.060.11
    Diluted EPS-1.05-1.060.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 21, 2023 10:11 am