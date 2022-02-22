Intec Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore, up 30.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore in December 2021 up 30.23% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 up 102.43% from Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021 up 104.13% from Rs. 10.40 crore in December 2020.

Intec Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.54 in December 2020.

Intec Capital shares closed at 27.05 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.06% returns over the last 6 months and 63.94% over the last 12 months.