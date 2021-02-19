Intec Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, down 43.5% Y-o-Y
February 19, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in December 2020 down 43.5% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2020 down 19% from Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.40 crore in December 2020 down 140.18% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2019.
Intec Capital shares closed at 15.50 on February 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given -16.22% returns over the last 6 months
|Intec Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.39
|2.33
|4.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.39
|2.33
|4.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.98
|1.02
|1.25
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.15
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|10.57
|1.96
|5.86
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.25
|1.28
|1.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.57
|-2.08
|-4.47
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.16
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.56
|-1.92
|-4.47
|Interest
|0.04
|0.05
|3.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.61
|-1.96
|-8.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.61
|-1.96
|-8.04
|Tax
|-2.27
|-0.07
|-1.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.34
|-1.89
|-7.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.34
|-1.89
|-7.00
|Equity Share Capital
|18.37
|18.37
|18.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.54
|-1.03
|-3.81
|Diluted EPS
|-4.54
|-1.03
|-3.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.54
|-1.03
|-3.81
|Diluted EPS
|-4.54
|-1.03
|-3.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited