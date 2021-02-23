Intec Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, down 43.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in December 2020 down 43.5% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2020 down 19% from Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.40 crore in December 2020 down 140.18% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2019.

Intec Capital shares closed at 16.50 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -10.81% returns over the last 6 months