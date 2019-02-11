Intec Capital Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore, down 61.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore in December 2018 down 61.61% from Rs. 12.37 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2018 down 248.16% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2018 down 116.17% from Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2017.
Intec Capital shares closed at 29.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.38% returns over the last 6 months and -26.30% over the last 12 months.
|
|Intec Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.75
|6.20
|12.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.75
|6.20
|12.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.75
|1.66
|2.00
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.13
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.52
|1.72
|8.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.62
|2.70
|1.29
|Other Income
|2.43
|0.18
|5.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.18
|2.88
|6.56
|Interest
|4.14
|5.51
|8.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.32
|-2.64
|-1.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.32
|-2.64
|-1.71
|Tax
|-1.14
|0.11
|-0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.19
|-2.74
|-1.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.19
|-2.74
|-1.20
|Equity Share Capital
|18.37
|18.37
|18.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.28
|-1.49
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-2.28
|-1.49
|-0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.28
|-1.49
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-2.28
|-1.49
|-0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited