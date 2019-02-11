Intec Capital Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore, down 61.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore in December 2018 down 61.61% from Rs. 12.37 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2018 down 248.16% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2018 down 116.17% from Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2017.

Intec Capital shares closed at 29.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.38% returns over the last 6 months and -26.30% over the last 12 months.