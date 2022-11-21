Intec Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, down 49.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in September 2022 down 49.75% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2022 down 158% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2022 down 250.77% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

Intec Capital shares closed at 28.15 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.23% returns over the last 6 months and 70.61% over the last 12 months.