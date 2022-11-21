English
    Intec Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, down 49.75% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in September 2022 down 49.75% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2022 down 158% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2022 down 250.77% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

    Intec Capital shares closed at 28.15 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.23% returns over the last 6 months and 70.61% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.080.732.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.080.732.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.211.251.26
    Depreciation0.140.140.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.82-0.170.02
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.331.451.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.42-1.95-0.83
    Other Income0.000.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.42-1.95-0.81
    Interest0.030.070.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.45-2.01-0.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.45-2.01-0.87
    Tax-0.10-0.060.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.35-1.95-0.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.35-1.95-0.91
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.35-1.95-0.91
    Equity Share Capital18.3718.3718.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.28-1.06-0.50
    Diluted EPS-1.28-1.06-0.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.28-1.06-0.50
    Diluted EPS-1.28-1.06-0.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
