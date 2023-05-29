English
    Intec Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore, up 50.04% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore in March 2023 up 50.04% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.52 crore in March 2023 down 491.24% from Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2023 down 1150% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.Intec Capital shares closed at 20.56 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.21% returns over the last 6 months and -6.33% over the last 12 months.
    Intec Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.220.862.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.220.862.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.391.331.34
    Depreciation0.140.130.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies15.360.390.92
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.331.631.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.99-2.62-1.10
    Other Income1.600.000.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.39-2.61-1.06
    Interest0.020.03-0.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.41-2.65-1.02
    Exceptional Items----6.63
    P/L Before Tax-12.41-2.655.60
    Tax9.11-0.310.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.52-2.345.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.52-2.345.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-21.52-2.345.50
    Equity Share Capital18.3718.3718.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.72-1.273.00
    Diluted EPS-11.72-1.273.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.72-1.273.00
    Diluted EPS-11.72-1.273.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

