Intec Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore, up 50.04% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.22 0.86 2.81 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.22 0.86 2.81 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.39 1.33 1.34 Depreciation 0.14 0.13 0.08 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 15.36 0.39 0.92 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.33 1.63 1.58 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.99 -2.62 -1.10 Other Income 1.60 0.00 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.39 -2.61 -1.06 Interest 0.02 0.03 -0.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.41 -2.65 -1.02 Exceptional Items -- -- 6.63 P/L Before Tax -12.41 -2.65 5.60 Tax 9.11 -0.31 0.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.52 -2.34 5.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.52 -2.34 5.50 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -21.52 -2.34 5.50 Equity Share Capital 18.37 18.37 18.37 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -11.72 -1.27 3.00 Diluted EPS -11.72 -1.27 3.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -11.72 -1.27 3.00 Diluted EPS -11.72 -1.27 3.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited