    Intec Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, up 321.94% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2022 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in March 2022 up 321.94% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2022 down 81.19% from Rs. 29.24 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022 down 103.3% from Rs. 29.72 crore in March 2021.

    Intec Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.91 in March 2021.

    Intec Capital shares closed at 20.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.62% returns over the last 6 months and 56.55% over the last 12 months.

    Intec Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.812.79-1.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.812.79-1.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.341.361.04
    Depreciation0.080.160.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.92-0.30-33.69
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.581.642.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.10-0.0829.22
    Other Income0.040.010.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.06-0.0729.57
    Interest-0.040.020.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.02-0.0929.53
    Exceptional Items6.63--8.65
    P/L Before Tax5.60-0.0938.17
    Tax0.100.078.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.50-0.1629.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.50-0.1629.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.50-0.1629.24
    Equity Share Capital18.3718.3718.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.00-0.0915.91
    Diluted EPS3.00-0.0915.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.00-0.0915.91
    Diluted EPS3.00-0.0915.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:06 pm
