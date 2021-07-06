Intec Capital Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore, down 776.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore in March 2021 down 776.61% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.24 crore in March 2021 up 483.53% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.72 crore in March 2021 up 270.32% from Rs. 17.45 crore in March 2020.

Intec Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 15.91 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.15 in March 2020.

Intec Capital shares closed at 19.30 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 113.26% returns over the last 6 months and 98.15% over the last 12 months.