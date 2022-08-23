 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Intec Capital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 63.12% Y-o-Y

Aug 23, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in June 2022 down 63.12% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2022 up 9.52% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2022 up 8.59% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.

Intec Capital shares closed at 17.55 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.10% returns over the last 6 months and 7.67% over the last 12 months.

Intec Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.73 2.81 1.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.73 2.81 1.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.25 1.34 1.01
Depreciation 0.14 0.08 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.17 0.92 1.34
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.45 1.58 1.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.95 -1.10 -2.14
Other Income 0.01 0.04 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.95 -1.06 -2.14
Interest 0.07 -0.04 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.01 -1.02 -2.22
Exceptional Items -- 6.63 --
P/L Before Tax -2.01 5.60 -2.22
Tax -0.06 0.10 -0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.95 5.50 -2.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.95 5.50 -2.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.95 5.50 -2.16
Equity Share Capital 18.37 18.37 18.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 3.00 -1.17
Diluted EPS -1.06 3.00 -1.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 3.00 -1.17
Diluted EPS -1.06 3.00 -1.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 23, 2022
