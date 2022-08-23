Intec Capital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 63.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in June 2022 down 63.12% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2022 up 9.52% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2022 up 8.59% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.
Intec Capital shares closed at 17.55 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.10% returns over the last 6 months and 7.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Intec Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.73
|2.81
|1.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.73
|2.81
|1.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.25
|1.34
|1.01
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.08
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.17
|0.92
|1.34
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.45
|1.58
|1.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.95
|-1.10
|-2.14
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.95
|-1.06
|-2.14
|Interest
|0.07
|-0.04
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.01
|-1.02
|-2.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|6.63
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.01
|5.60
|-2.22
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.10
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.95
|5.50
|-2.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.95
|5.50
|-2.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.95
|5.50
|-2.16
|Equity Share Capital
|18.37
|18.37
|18.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|3.00
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|3.00
|-1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|3.00
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|3.00
|-1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited