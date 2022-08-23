Intec Capital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 63.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in June 2022 down 63.12% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2022 up 9.52% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2022 up 8.59% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.

Intec Capital shares closed at 17.55 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.10% returns over the last 6 months and 7.67% over the last 12 months.