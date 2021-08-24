Intec Capital Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 40.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in June 2021 down 40.42% from Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2021 down 570.07% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021 down 265% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2020.

Intec Capital shares closed at 16.00 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)