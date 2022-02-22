Intec Capital Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore, up 42.78% Y-o-Y
February 22, 2022 / 11:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore in December 2021 up 42.78% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 up 98.15% from Rs. 8.78 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 100.83% from Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2020.
Intec Capital shares closed at 27.05 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.06% returns over the last 6 months and 63.94% over the last 12 months.
|Intec Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.79
|2.16
|1.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.79
|2.16
|1.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.36
|1.26
|0.98
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.30
|0.02
|10.57
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.64
|1.56
|1.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.83
|-11.04
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.81
|-11.01
|Interest
|0.02
|0.07
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.87
|-11.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|-0.87
|-11.05
|Tax
|0.07
|0.03
|-2.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|-0.91
|-8.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|-0.91
|-8.78
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.16
|-0.91
|-8.78
|Equity Share Capital
|18.37
|18.37
|18.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.50
|-4.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.50
|-4.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.50
|-4.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.50
|-4.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited