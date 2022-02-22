Intec Capital Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore, up 42.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore in December 2021 up 42.78% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 up 98.15% from Rs. 8.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 100.83% from Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2020.

Intec Capital shares closed at 27.05 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.06% returns over the last 6 months and 63.94% over the last 12 months.