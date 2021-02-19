Intec Capital Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, down 50.86% Y-o-Y
February 19, 2021 / 12:46 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in December 2020 down 50.86% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.78 crore in December 2020 down 22.22% from Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2020 down 135.22% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2019.
Intec Capital shares closed at 15.50 on February 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given -16.22% returns over the last 6 months
|Intec Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.95
|1.89
|3.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.95
|1.89
|3.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.98
|1.02
|1.25
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.18
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|10.57
|1.96
|5.86
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.26
|1.29
|1.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.04
|-2.55
|-4.65
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.18
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.01
|-2.37
|-4.65
|Interest
|0.05
|0.05
|3.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.05
|-2.41
|-8.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.05
|-2.41
|-8.23
|Tax
|-2.27
|-0.07
|-1.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.78
|-2.34
|-7.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.78
|-2.34
|-7.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.78
|-2.34
|-7.19
|Equity Share Capital
|18.37
|18.37
|18.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.78
|-1.27
|-3.91
|Diluted EPS
|-4.78
|-1.27
|-3.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.78
|-1.27
|-3.91
|Diluted EPS
|-4.78
|-1.27
|-3.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited