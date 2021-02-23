Intec Capital Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, down 50.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in December 2020 down 50.86% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.78 crore in December 2020 down 22.22% from Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2020 down 135.22% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2019.

Intec Capital shares closed at 16.50 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -10.81% returns over the last 6 months