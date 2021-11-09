Inspirisys Solu Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.17 crore, down 12.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.17 crore in September 2021 down 12.65% from Rs. 83.77 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2021 down 142.21% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021 down 127.19% from Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2020.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 53.55 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.95% returns over the last 6 months and 94.02% over the last 12 months.