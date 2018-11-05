Inspirisys Solu Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 92.35 crore, up 6.43% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 92.35 crore in September 2018 up 6.43% from Rs. 86.77 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2018 down 99.91% from Rs. 66.09 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.44 crore in September 2018 up 37.37% from Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2017.

Inspirisys Solu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2018 from Rs. 22.21 in September 2017.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 64.90 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given 5.44% returns over the last 6 months and 94.31% over the last 12 months.