Inspirisys Solu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.21 crore, down 3.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.21 crore in March 2022 down 3.2% from Rs. 76.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2022 up 977.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2022 up 58.49% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2021.

Inspirisys Solu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 47.00 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.36% returns over the last 6 months and -4.37% over the last 12 months.