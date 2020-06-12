Inspirisys Solu Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 74.54 crore, down 36.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.54 crore in March 2020 down 36.11% from Rs. 116.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2020 down 1527.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2020 down 36.83% from Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2019.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 27.40 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.24% returns over the last 6 months and -43.51% over the last 12 months.