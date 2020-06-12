Inspirisys Solu Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 74.54 crore, down 36.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inspirisys Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 74.54 crore in March 2020 down 36.11% from Rs. 116.67 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2020 down 1527.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2020 down 36.83% from Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2019.
Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 27.40 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.24% returns over the last 6 months and -43.51% over the last 12 months.
|Inspirisys Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|74.54
|67.95
|116.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|74.54
|67.95
|116.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.37
|0.13
|0.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.47
|25.74
|58.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.71
|-6.37
|1.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.73
|21.37
|21.72
|Depreciation
|2.05
|2.02
|-0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.80
|23.73
|33.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.41
|1.33
|0.66
|Other Income
|2.00
|4.19
|6.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.41
|5.52
|7.21
|Interest
|3.21
|2.85
|4.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.80
|2.67
|3.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.80
|2.67
|3.02
|Tax
|0.77
|0.62
|2.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.57
|2.05
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.57
|2.05
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|39.62
|39.62
|33.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.54
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.54
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.54
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.54
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:47 am