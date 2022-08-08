Inspirisys Solu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.01 crore, down 8.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.01 crore in June 2022 down 8.48% from Rs. 86.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2022 up 344.25% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in June 2022 up 230.05% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2021.

Inspirisys Solu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2021.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 57.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.39% returns over the last 12 months.