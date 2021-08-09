Inspirisys Solu Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.33 crore, up 56.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.33 crore in June 2021 up 56.17% from Rs. 55.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2021 down 764.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2021 down 52.35% from Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2020.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 65.20 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.63% returns over the last 6 months and 121.77% over the last 12 months.