Inspirisys Solu Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.62 crore, up 62.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.62 crore in December 2020 up 62.8% from Rs. 67.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2020 down 31.71% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2020 down 38.33% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2019.

Inspirisys Solu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2019.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 33.95 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.48% returns over the last 6 months and -6.60% over the last 12 months.