Inspirisys Solu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 73.60 crore, down 5.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.60 crore in December 2018 down 5.25% from Rs. 77.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2018 up 30.7% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2018 up 16.18% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2017.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 50.95 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.47% returns over the last 6 months and -3.96% over the last 12 months.