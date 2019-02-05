Inspirisys Solu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 73.60 crore, down 5.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inspirisys Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 73.60 crore in December 2018 down 5.25% from Rs. 77.68 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2018 up 30.7% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2018 up 16.18% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2017.
Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 50.95 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.47% returns over the last 6 months and -3.96% over the last 12 months.
|
|Inspirisys Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.60
|92.35
|77.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73.60
|92.35
|77.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.32
|-0.04
|0.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.16
|31.97
|29.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.10
|7.66
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.13
|22.41
|22.78
|Depreciation
|1.54
|1.60
|1.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.78
|25.30
|23.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.57
|3.45
|-0.47
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.39
|1.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.05
|3.84
|1.39
|Interest
|4.06
|3.76
|3.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.01
|0.08
|-2.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.01
|0.08
|-2.28
|Tax
|-0.43
|0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.58
|0.06
|-2.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.58
|0.06
|-2.28
|Equity Share Capital
|29.76
|29.76
|29.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.02
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.02
|-0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.02
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.02
|-0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited