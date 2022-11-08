Inspirisys Solu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.81 crore, up 23.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inspirisys Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 103.81 crore in September 2022 up 23.39% from Rs. 84.13 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 up 70.78% from Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2022 up 1614.81% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.
Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 46.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.85% returns over the last 6 months and -13.82% over the last 12 months.
|
|Inspirisys Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|103.81
|89.15
|84.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|103.81
|89.15
|84.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|0.01
|0.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|36.96
|23.17
|19.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.60
|-0.67
|0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.40
|31.62
|31.45
|Depreciation
|1.54
|1.04
|1.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.41
|34.29
|33.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|-0.31
|-2.63
|Other Income
|1.68
|1.14
|0.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.55
|0.83
|-1.65
|Interest
|3.05
|2.64
|1.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.50
|-1.81
|-3.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.50
|-1.81
|-3.63
|Tax
|0.66
|0.83
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.16
|-2.64
|-3.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.16
|-2.64
|-3.97
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.16
|-2.64
|-3.97
|Equity Share Capital
|39.62
|39.62
|39.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.67
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.67
|-1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.67
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.67
|-1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited