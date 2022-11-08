Inspirisys Solu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.81 crore, up 23.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.81 crore in September 2022 up 23.39% from Rs. 84.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 up 70.78% from Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2022 up 1614.81% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 46.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.85% returns over the last 6 months and -13.82% over the last 12 months.