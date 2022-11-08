 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inspirisys Solu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.81 crore, up 23.39% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inspirisys Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.81 crore in September 2022 up 23.39% from Rs. 84.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 up 70.78% from Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2022 up 1614.81% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 46.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.85% returns over the last 6 months and -13.82% over the last 12 months.

Inspirisys Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.81 89.15 84.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.81 89.15 84.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 0.01 0.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 36.96 23.17 19.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.60 -0.67 0.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.40 31.62 31.45
Depreciation 1.54 1.04 1.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.41 34.29 33.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.87 -0.31 -2.63
Other Income 1.68 1.14 0.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.55 0.83 -1.65
Interest 3.05 2.64 1.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.50 -1.81 -3.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.50 -1.81 -3.63
Tax 0.66 0.83 0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.16 -2.64 -3.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.16 -2.64 -3.97
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.16 -2.64 -3.97
Equity Share Capital 39.62 39.62 39.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -0.67 -1.01
Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.67 -1.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -0.67 -1.01
Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.67 -1.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:20 pm
