Inspirisys Solu Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 84.13 crore, down 18.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.13 crore in September 2021 down 18.48% from Rs. 103.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2021 down 66.81% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021 down 111.95% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2020.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 51.75 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.29% returns over the last 6 months and 87.50% over the last 12 months.