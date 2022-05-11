 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Inspirisys Solu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.66 crore, down 11.01% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inspirisys Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 82.66 crore in March 2022 down 11.01% from Rs. 92.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2022 up 226.51% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.67 crore in March 2022 up 36.39% from Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2021.

Inspirisys Solu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2021.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 47.00 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.36% returns over the last 6 months and -4.37% over the last 12 months.

Inspirisys Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 82.66 75.27 92.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 82.66 75.27 92.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 0.68 0.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.93 11.23 26.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.53 -0.33 1.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.14 31.52 31.58
Depreciation 1.37 1.36 1.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.81 41.08 28.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.85 -10.27 2.52
Other Income 2.45 0.95 2.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.30 -9.32 5.18
Interest 1.87 2.18 1.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.43 -11.50 3.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.43 -11.50 3.20
Tax 1.01 0.22 1.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.42 -11.72 1.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.42 -11.72 1.66
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.42 -11.72 1.66
Equity Share Capital 39.62 39.62 39.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.37 -2.96 0.42
Diluted EPS 1.37 -2.96 0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.37 -2.96 0.42
Diluted EPS 1.37 -2.96 0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Inspirisys Solu #Inspirisys Solutions #Results
first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.