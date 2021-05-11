Inspirisys Solu Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.89 crore, down 4.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.89 crore in March 2021 down 4.54% from Rs. 97.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2021 up 52.29% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2021 down 5.47% from Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2020.

Inspirisys Solu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2020.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 49.15 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.17% returns over the last 6 months and 143.32% over the last 12 months.