Inspirisys Solu Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 97.31 crore, down 41.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.31 crore in March 2020 down 41.64% from Rs. 166.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2020 down 90.27% from Rs. 11.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2020 down 59.37% from Rs. 18.46 crore in March 2019.

Inspirisys Solu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.75 in March 2019.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 27.40 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.24% returns over the last 6 months and -43.51% over the last 12 months.